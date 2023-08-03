STYLE AT HOME

Throw pillows are delightful accents that add personality, comfort and style to any space. But without proper care, they can lose their luster over time.

Whether you have a collection of vibrant decorative pillows or cozy accent cushions, we're here to share essential tips and tricks to keep them looking their best. From the life cycle of a pillow to cleaning techniques and storage solutions, let's explore the secrets to maintaining the longevity and beauty of your throw pillows.

The process of creating a pillow

I think it's important to first understand how a custom pillow is made to better appreciate the care that goes into maintaining the pieces. Crafting our throw pillows by hand is a meticulous and artful process that ensures the utmost attention to detail and quality.

We begin by selecting the dimensions of the pillow we want to create, which determines the size of the pillow fill. This is followed by choosing the perfect pattern placement. Pillow fronts and backs are then cut by hand. If trims are incorporated, they are thoughtfully sewn to the fronts in a vertical, horizontal or framed design. For those who desire monograms or other added designs, they are carefully embroidered onto the fronts.

Next, we carefully select the perimeter trim, which can vary from contrast cording to self-welt, 1-inch flange, ruffled edges, knife pleats and more, providing various options to suit individual tastes. A hidden zipper is then attached to the bottom with a back flap, allowing effortless pillow sham change-up seasonally. Once the fronts and backs are sewn together, turned and pressed, we add the finishing touch of our label, discreetly tucked under the zipper flap.

Each and every pillow we create is a labor of love, meticulously sewn together by professional seamstresses who share a deep passion for their craft. We take immense pride in crafting pillows that are not only functional and comfortable but also works of art that enhance any spaces they adorn.

Opt for a plump pillow look

To achieve a fuller and more luxurious look, choose a pillow insert that is slightly larger than the size of the sham. This technique creates a plump and inviting appearance, adding an extra touch of opulence to your pillows.

We make our custom shams 1 inch smaller than the fill to achieve the really full look. By selecting a fill that extends beyond the sham edges, you can achieve a beautifully overstuffed look that exudes elegance and comfort. This pillow-styling technique ensures that your pillows become a focal point of your decor, providing a touch of lavishness to any room.

Our fills are typically a goose/down mixture, but it is a completely customizable experience. Synthetic fill is a fantastic option for people with allergies.

The proper way to store your throw pillows

One of the best things about throw pillows is they are easy to swap with the seasons, and they can absolutely transform the look of a room with each new succession. But when it comes to storing your throw pillows that are not in use, proper care is key to ensure their longevity.

Typically, I reuse the inserts and rotate and store the shams. Before stashing them away, though, it's essential to clean the pillows according to their specific material and care instructions. Once they are clean and dry, consider using breathable storage bags or pillowcases to protect them from dust, dirt and potential damage. Avoid storing them in plastic bags, as they can trap moisture and lead to mildew or odors. Find a cool, dry and well-ventilated area to store your pillows, away from direct sunlight, extreme temperatures and humidity. If space allows, try to store them in a horizontal position to maintain their shape.

By taking these simple storage precautions, you can ensure that your throw pillows remain fresh, plump and ready to adorn your living spaces whenever you decide to bring them back out.

Follow proper care techniques to maintain your pillows' pristine appearance. Avoid the temptation to grab them by the corners (or even a single corner, gasp) and toss them around. Instead, opt for a gentle approach by scooping them up from the sides or grasping them at the top and bottom. This technique prevents distortion of the fabric and stretched-out corners.

Cleaning your throw pillows

When it comes to caring for custom throw pillows, bedding and draperies, we highly recommend opting for professional dry cleaning. This method ensures that your cherished pieces are handled with the utmost care, preventing any potential shrinkage and maintaining their original color vibrancy.

To freshen up feather pillow inserts, a simple and effective method is to place them in a tumble dryer on low heat for about 10 minutes. This gentle process helps fluff up the feathers. It's important to avoid high heat, which can damage the feathers. Additionally, adding a clean tennis ball or dryer balls can aid in the fluffing process by gently agitating the pillows.

Adapted from nellhills.com. Katie Laughridge is the owner of Kansas City interior-design destination Nell Hill's. For more information, contact Katie at info@nellhills.com.