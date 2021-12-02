Pilot Mountain fire 80% contained. Troxler urges adherence to burn ban

A wildfire that started Saturday at Pilot Mountain State Park and spread across more than 1,000 acres was 80% contained as of Thursday morning, according to the N.C. Forest Service.

That’s up from 50% late Wednesday.

The update came during a visit from N.C. Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler to the fire response command center set up in a former funeral home in the town of Pilot Mountain, with the peak’s distinctive knob clearly visible to the south.

“Pilot Mountain is such an iconic site from all over the Piedmont,” Troxler said of the Surry County landmark. “To see the images of Pilot Mountain on fire, it’s really upsetting to a lot of people.”

He also noted that a fire in Stokes County at Sauratown Mountain, which burned Nov. 9-14 and reignited this week, was 100% contained. Fire service personnel will continue to monitor the site.

“We don’t call it done, did and over with until we’re sure it can’t rekindle,” Troxler explained.

He urged North Carolinians to adhere to a statewide ban on outdoor burning issued by the forest service Tuesday.