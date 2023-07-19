A strategic decision by Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. to conduct a major sale-leaseback initiative contributed to the bank posting Tuesday a 36.9% jump in second-quarter net income to $197.3 million.

The bank reported gaining $85.7 million from the initiative that involved the sale of fixed assets.

"We have reviewed the potential for a sale-leaseback transaction on several occasions over the years,” Harold Carpenter, Pinnacle’s chief financial officer, said in a statement.

“In the fourth quarter of last year, as rates were increasing, it became much more opportunistic. After much diligence, we elected to execute the transaction during the second quarter.”

When excluding that gain, along with an $18.9 million tax benefit and a $9.96 million loss on the sale of investment securities, Pinnacle posted a 3.3% year over year decline in adjusted net income to $136.7 million.

Diluted earnings were $2.54 a share, up 63 cents from a year ago. Adjusted earnings were $1.79 a share.

The average earnings forecast was $1.64 by six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research.

Pinnacle, based in Nashville, Tenn., has three branches in Forsyth County and 19 overall in the Triad.

When it comes to core financial factors, there was a 12.7% jump in loan revenue to $283.7 million.

Pinnacle reported taking a $31.7 million loan-loss provision, compared with $18.8 million in the first quarter and $12.9 million a year ago.

The provision offers a glimpse at how a bank expects its loan portfolio and revenue stream to perform as customers struggle to make monthly payments. It has a bottom-line effect on a bank’s profitability.

Most national, super-regional and regional banks have struggled in recent quarters with declines in mortgage lending fees as more homeowners are opting for online mortgage providers.

On the flip side, most national, super-regional and regional banks have benefited significantly from higher interest rates and net interest margins connected to the surge in inflation.

Meanwhile, fee revenue was down 30% to $88.1 million when excluding the gain from the sale-leaseback initiative.

"This proved to be another sound operating quarter, especially given the results of several critical performance metrics such as asset quality, net interest income growth and tangible book value accretion," Terry Turner, Pinnacle's president and chief executive, said in a statement.

"We continued to experience a mix shift in our deposits as more deposits moved from noninterest-bearing accounts to interest-bearing accounts, albeit at a lesser pace than the previous quarters.

“We anticipate that the reduction in noninterest bearing balances will slow from the pace of previous quarters this year.”

Brian Martin, an analyst with Janney Montgomery Scott, said Pinnacle matched the firm’s earnings estimate as “lower expenses, higher fee income and a lower tax rate more than offset lower (loan income) and higher (loan-loss) provisioning.”

Martin said Pinnacle posted “strong loan and deposit growth” – up $855.4 million and $1.5 billion for the quarter, respectively.

“The increase in provision was driven by strong loan growth and CECL-related model impacts,” Martin said.

The bank reported a net gain of 28.5 full-time-equivalent employees during the second quarter for a total of 3,309. Pinnacle had added 235 to its workforce over the past year.

Meanwhile, the branch count rose by one to 127.

Pinnacle’s board of directors declared Tuesday a 22-cent per share cash dividend. It would be paid Aug. 25 to shareholders registered as of Aug. 4.