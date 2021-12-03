 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Pitt-Wake Forest game preview
0 Comments

Pitt-Wake Forest game preview

  • 0
acc logo blue 121420 web

A preview of the Pitt-Wake Forest football game

What

ACC championship game

When

8 p.m. Saturday

Where

Bank of America Stadium

How to watch

WXLV, ESPN3

Tickets

Ticketmaster.com; $58.25 (including fees) and up; Me+3 four-pack $42 per ticket

Records

Pitt: 7-1 ACC, 10-2 overall.

Wake Forest: 7-1, 10-2.

Three things to watch

1. One trait playing into the Demon Deacons' favor? The quieter Pitt run game. The Panthers rank 11th in the conference in rushing with 156.7 yards per game. That bodes well for a Deacons defense that surrenders an average of more than 200 on the ground.

2. With two games remaining, Wake Forest is two Jaquarii Roberson touchdown catches away from the first season featuring multiple Deacons receivers with 10 or more touchdowns. A.T. Perry has 13 this season, earning first-team All-ACC because of it. The closest the program came to that milestone happened in 2017, when Greg Dortch and Cam Serigne grabbed nine apiece.

3. Coach Dave Clawson's teams have won 10 games in a season at all of his schools: At Fordham in 2002, at Richmond in 2007 and in Bowling Green in 2013. That 2007 featured 11 wins, which is the most victories in a season during his 22 as a head coach. His teams have registered 14 winning seasons.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert