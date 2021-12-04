Pitt-Wake Forest recap

Why the Demon Deacons lost

The Pitt defense clamped down on the nation's third-highest scoring offense (42.9 points per game), holding Wake without points on their final 13 possessions and ending four of them with interceptions of QB Sam Hartman's passes. The Demon Deacons (10-3), who will learn their bowl destination Sunday, scored on their first three possessions and led 21-14 less than nine minutes into the game, but the Panthers reeled off the next 31 points.