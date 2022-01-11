Planet Fitness plans to buy Southeast franchisee

Planet Fitness Inc. said Tuesday it has entered into an agreement to spend $800 million to buy a franchisee that has 114 clubs in the Southeast, including in North Carolina.

The deal is projected to close in the first quarter. With the transaction, the corporation would own 10% of its 2,254 clubs worldwide.

The potential seller is Sunshine Fitness Growth Holdings LLC, which owns franchises in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. Sunshine Fitness was the first franchisee in the Planet Fitness system.

“Owning corporate stores is an important part of our strategy, as it gives us both relevancy and credibility when making decisions that impact the entire system,” said Chris Rondeau, chief executive of Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness said it ended 2021 with 15.2 million members, an increase of 1.7 million over the past 12 months. It opened 132 new stores during 2021.

