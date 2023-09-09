Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows pleaded not guilty to charges accusing him of participating in an illegal scheme to try to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee scheduled arraignment hearings on Wednesday for Meadows, former President Donald Trump and the other 17 people charged last month in a sprawling indictment.

By midday Tuesday, all of the defendants filed paperwork pleading not guilty and waived arraignment rights.

HUNTER BIDEN: Federal prosecutors plan to seek a grand jury indictment of President Joe Biden's son Hunter before the end of September, according to court documents filed Wednesday. The filing came in a gun possession case in which Hunter Biden was accused of having a firearm while being a drug user, though prosecutors did not name exactly which charges they will seek.

AUTOWORKERS: United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain warned Wednesday that the union plans to go on strike against any Detroit automaker that hasn't reached a new agreement by the time contracts expire Sept. 14. A strike against General Motors, Stellantis and Ford could damage not only the industry but also the national economy.

IMMIGRATION RULING: U.S. District Judge David Ezra ruled Wednesday that Texas must move a floating barrier on the Rio Grande river by Sept. 15. Gov. Greg Abbott put up the barrier this summer to try to stop migrants from crossing .