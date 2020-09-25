Police: Officer suspended for handling of a traffic stop

CHARLOTTE — A police officer in North Carolina has been suspended for his handling of a traffic stop last year in which officers drew their weapons, broke car windows and the driver of the vehicle suffered a broken elbow.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release Thursday that a review board in April determined that the arresting officer's actions were consistent with department training and policy, but that his management of the encounter violated department policy. The unidentified officer received an 80-hour unpaid suspension, is ineligible for promotion for a period of two years and has been reassigned from his specialty unit, according to police.

On Dec. 5, 2019, officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stopped a car near the Charlotte Douglas International Airport for what police believed was a fictitious license plate. Three officers with their weapons drawn approached the car after the motorist initially didn't stop for the blue light and siren.

A video released by the police department of the encounter shows officers repeatedly yelling at the driver to open the car door and threatening to break the windows as someone could be heard screaming at them. Ultimately, two of the officers used their batons to break the windows after the driver refused to lower them.