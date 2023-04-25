GREENSBORO — Police announced Tuesday that they have publicly released video footage from the night an officer fatally shot 17-year-old Nasanto Crenshaw during a traffic stop in Greensboro last August.

A Superior Court judge granted the police department’s request earlier this month to release the video no later than Tuesday with conditions set by the court, including the redaction of any image or voice of a minor. Such recordings are not public record in North Carolina, and approval for their release must be sought through the courts.

Police said in a news release Tuesday morning that they have shared on the city’s YouTube page a community briefing and all 104 recordings from the incident, including footage from 63 body-worn cameras and 41 dash-cams.

On March 30, Guilford County District Attorney Avery Crump said she will not pursue criminal charges against the officer.

“After careful review, although tragic, the use of deadly force by Cpl. (M.L.) Sletten under these circumstances was justified,” according to a statement from Crump’s office.

Crump’s office said Sletten told investigators that he fired his weapon when “it appeared the driver was driving straight at him” and that “he felt he had no other choice.”

According to the police department, Sletten was placed on administrative duty on Aug. 21, the night of the incident. As is standard protocol, the officer remains on administrative duty while an internal administrative investigation determines whether or not departmental policy was followed.

Attorneys for Crenshaw’s mother, Wakita Doriety, believe the case should have gone before a grand jury to consider whether or not to pursue an indictment. Attorneys Chimeaka White, Harry Daniels and John Burris responded with a written statement after the video’s release Tuesday:

“District Attorney Avery Crump and the Greensboro Police Department have hidden the truth for long enough but now that this video is public, it’s undeniable. Even after they have tried to put their spin on it, the facts are clear. Cpl. Sletten’s life was never in any danger. Nasanto Crenshaw was never a threat. He was scared, unarmed and running for his life when this officer gunned him down and killed him.”

In a video briefing narrated by police department spokeswoman Josie Cambareri and posted online Tuesday, she said when use of force results in a loss of life “there is tremendous impact on those directly involved — the families, the officers and the greater community.”

The video briefing walks viewers through segments of the footage from the officer-involved shooting, including when Sletten fired three shots at the stolen car driven by Crenshaw. Two shots went through the front windshield and one shot went through the front passenger window.

Three people who were in the back seat had exited the car before shots were fired. The front seat passenger was not injured and exited the car once it came to a stop after shots were fired.

Although the minor passenger’s voice has been edited out of the video, Sletten can be heard telling him “I’m not going to hurt you” and “I need to get him treated” before saying, “He ran at me with the car!”

While Sletten continues to wait for other officers to arrive, he radios “Get me some cars here so I can render aid!” It’s unclear exactly how much time passes before back up arrived and Sletten hurried to the driver’s side door, which was locked. Sletten can be seen trying to break the glass until officers were able to unlock the doors and remove Crenshaw.

Sletten began chest compressions on Crenshaw until another officer took over while waiting for paramedics to arrive on scene.

Earlier this month, attorneys for the teenager’s family said they reviewed the unedited video and statements from that night. They held a news conference April 12 in downtown Greensboro to reaffirm their positions.

“What we saw today was an absolute unlawful killing,” Daniels said about what he saw in body-camera and dash-camera recordings. “The citizens of Guilford County, Greensboro, will see exactly what we’re talking about.”

Daniels contends the officer “shot while he was in a position of safety” and should not have fired shots into a moving vehicle.

“As he’s turning away, he’s getting shot,” Burris said about Crenshaw.

According to police, Crenshaw’s vehicle was stopped for a traffic violation shortly after 9 p.m. on Aug. 21 in the 4900 block of West Market Street.

“Moments later, it was determined the vehicle was stolen,” the department said in a news release. “As the officer approached the stopped vehicle, the vehicle fled from the traffic stop. The officer attempted to stop the car again and multiple occupants fled from it.

“While the officer was attempting to detain the vehicle and remaining occupants, the suspect vehicle struck the police car. The vehicle then accelerated, and the officer discharged their weapon.”

Crenshaw was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Tuesday that Crenshaw and two apprehended juveniles were from Fayetteville and that a 9mm pistol was located between the driver’s seat and the center console. Investigators said they also recovered ski masks, gloves, a backpack and a cell phone from the stolen vehicle.

Daniels and White, who are representing Crenshaw’s mother, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in early March that contends Sletten used excessive force in violation of the Fourth Amendment.

The police department has declined comment on the litigation.

Burris, a California-based civil rights attorney specializing in police misconduct, said the families he has worked with most often want an officer to be terminated and prosecuted in hopes that a tragedy won’t happen again.

“A young man is dead who should not be dead,” Burris said.

The attorneys’ statement issued Tuesday further responded to the release of the video by contending the officer was not in the car’s path when he fired the first shot:

“The front of the car had passed when he fired his second and the car had passed entirely when he fired the third shot killing Nasanto and barely missing a 14-year-old sitting in the passenger seat. Cpl. Sletten and District Attorney Crump may not know the difference between a passing car and one trying to run you over, but the people do.”