PR/KR Levine Smith

5-8, 165, junior, Glenn
Electric return man, Smith had 415 yards and ran back a punt for a touchdown. … Also caught 67 passes for 803 yards and ran 35 times for 270 yards for a Bobcats team that went 9-3 and reached the third round of the Class 4-A playoffs. … Accounted for 16 touchdowns. … Two-time all-conference selection. … Second-team All-Area in the spring. … Has Division I recruiting interest, including one scholarship offer.
