Youngest learners return to classrooms in Winston-Salem/Forsyth. The first lessons are on mask-wearing and hand-washing

Amid the rancor of whether children and teachers should be back in the classroom, 4-year old Caroline Odom stood in front of a sink singing "Happy Birthday" as she washed her hands, getting them all soapy and clean.
About 300 pre-kindergarten and 270 exceptional children in Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools' classrooms returned Monday, the second wave of students to go back to in-person learning in the district.
The first group was a small cohort of students in Career Technical Education that returned in early October.
This latest group of students returns as state and county COVID cases are surging and the debate is intensifying on the school board's re-entry plan, which calls for kindergarten students to return on Monday and first-graders Nov. 16.
The plan is a mix of remote and in-person learning. The district started the school year with fulltime remote learning.
For most children in pre-k and EC programs, Monday was their first time mingling in person, though some had gotten to know each other virtually.
Though the debate on whether to return rages on, within Tiffany Fuller's and Janet Ervin's classroom at Smith Farm Elementary School, the focus was on welcoming children, such as Caroline, and making sure they understood classroom rules that would have been inconceivable a year ago keeping a mask on their faces, not hugging and sitting 6 feet apart from each other.
"What is on our faces?" Fuller quizzed the children.
"Do we take it off?"
"Do we share them?"
The four children in front of her, spread out on a colorful rug, shook their heads “no.”
After the mask lesson, Fuller reviewed hand-washing, covering everything from how many pumps of soap to get (one) and how to turn off the faucet (with a paper towel in hand).
One trick she and Ervin taught the kids was to sing "Happy Birthday" while washing their hands to ensure that they are washing for the right amount of time.
Fuller and Ervin had four children in person and two learning remotely. The neighboring pre-k classroom at Smith Farm had five children in person.
About 20 kids in exceptional children programs also returned to Smith Farm.
The number of kids enrolled in pre-k throughout the district is far below capacity. About 300 pre-k children showed up for in-person learning Monday and another 150 were virtual learners. The district has a capacity for 792 students.
Teressa Beam, the director of Early Learning for the district, stopped by to observe the classrooms at Smith Farm.
“Learning is starting today,” she said as she watched Fuller interact with a child. “She’s asking lots of critical-thinking questions to get her talking and that’s exciting to me.”
Before the pre-k kids entered the building, teachers met parents in a parking lot separate from the bus lot. They conducted a quick health screening with parents and took the children’s temperature before escorting them into the classroom.
"Hi Bella!" Caroline chirped to classmate Bella Griffin.
Previously, they had only seen each other through a computer screen.
"Y'all can see each other's faces now," Fuller said.
Amira Lewis’ mom, Beverly Lewis, was initially unsure whether she wanted her daughter to be back in the school building. Balancing remote learning with her own work had been challenging.
"I'd be listening (virtually) to a meeting, typing on the computer and trying to facilitate her learning," Lewis said.
On days Lewis had to go into work, she took Amira to an extended day-care program at Sedge Garden Recreation Center, which serves 18 children. That experience, coupled with the confidence she had in Amira's Smith Farm teachers, convinced her to have Amira go to in-person pre-k.
"She's excited today," Lewis said of her daughter. "And I'm ready."
