Prep Scoreboard
Prep Scoreboard

Girls Basketball

East Forsyth 63, Bishop McGuiness 41

East Forsyth ;16; 13; 15; 19;—;63

McGuiness; 3; 17; 9; 12;—;41

East Forsyth (9-1): Hoover 17, Walker 1, Axtell 8, Hairston 2, Monay 11, N’diaye 2, Simes 5, Rooks 6, Long 11

Bishop McGuiness (5-3): Moya 4, Elder 3, Chappell 2, Kreuter 11, Varner 1, Deal 3, Harriman 4, Ross 2, Petrangeli 11

Boys Basketball

East Forsyth 66, Bishop McGuinness 65

McGuinness ;15 ;18 ;17 ;15 ;— ;65

East Forsyth  ;18 ;24 ;12 ;12 ;— ;66

Bishop McGuinness: Dawson McAlhany 24; Noah Allred 22; Seth Williams 10; Nate Fuller 5; Jaden Pluciniczak 2; Jeremiah Manley 2 

East Forsyth: Xavier Issac 24; Will Gray 14; Braxton Stewart 11; Matthew Jones 10; Jordan Simmons 4; Seth Pitts 3

Records

Bishop McGuinness: 6-3 (5-2); East Forsyth: 6-4

