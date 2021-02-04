 Skip to main content
Prep scoreboard
Prep scoreboard

Boys basketball

Northwest Guilford 62, High Point Central 52

Northwest Guilford 17 22 11 12 — 62

High Point Central 11 10 15 18 — 52

Records: Northwest Guilford 4-1 (1-0); High Point Central 0-9 (0-4)

Breaking News