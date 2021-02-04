Prep scoreboard
A wrong-way driver on Interstate 40 between Clemmons and Winston-Salem died Monday night when his Ford Bronco collided with a westbound Mazda …
The wrong-way driver who died in a crash on Interstate 40 Monday night was a Rockingham County man with dementia who had just been reported mi…
Man accused in Hanes Mall shooting claims he can’t get fair trial in Forsyth. He cites local publicity, BLM protests.
The man accused of fatally shooting Julius Randolph Sampson Jr. outside a restaurant at Hanes Mall in 2019 maintains he can't get a fair trial…
A Winston-Salem teen who died Saturday in a traffic crash in Myrtle Beach, S.C. will be remembered as a happy child, her mother said Tuesday.
Lewisville Elementary School will move to fulltime remote learning for the next two weeks because of a high number of COVID-19 cases, Winston-…
In honor of 25 seasons of covering WSSU athletics here are my 25 best players I saw compete since the 1996-97 season. This list was compiled o…
It took five hours and a front door blown off its hinges Monday morning to convince a 78-year-old Rural Hall man to surrender to authorities. …
Wells Fargo & Co. has asked that a U.S. Bankruptcy Court judge terminate the Chapter 11 protection case of CBL Properties, claiming the sh…
Gov. Roy Cooper called Tuesday for local school districts to open their school doors for in-person.