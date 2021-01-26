 Skip to main content
Prep Scoreboard
Prep Scoreboard

Girls basketball

North Davidson 65, West Davidson 23

ND 18 12 21 14 — 65

WD 2  5  7  9 — 23

North Davidson: Hege 21, McMillan 12, Boturla 10, Michael 8, Moore 5, Minton 4, Brinkley 3, Bean 2

West Davidson: York 7, Richardson 4, Buie 3, Sink 3, Snider 2, Tedder 2, Brown 2

