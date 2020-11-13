President Donald Trump wins North Carolina afterlosing-reelection

RALEIGH — President Donald Trump claimed North Carolina's 15 electoral votes on Friday, but his victory here was not enough to win reelection.

Election Day was Nov. 3. On Nov. 7, The Associated Press declared that former Vice President Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States after winning Pennsylvania. The state and its 20 electoral votes gave Biden the 270 electoral votes needed to win.

Since then, several states still had margins between the two men that were too close to call. But on Friday, the AP declared Trump the winner in North Carolina, where he had led Biden narrowly since Election Night.

"The Old North State chose President Trump's pro-growth, pro-America message over Joe Biden's far-left politics of lawlessness and division," said Gates McGavick, Trump Victory spokesman. "Trump Victory's relentless, statewide ground game coupled with President Trump's constant presence here and his commitment to this state ensured that North Carolina would stay red."

At 2:30 p.m. Friday, Trump had 73,620 votes more than Biden. North Carolina has as many as 25,000 ballots left to count, as of Friday, but the number could end up being less.