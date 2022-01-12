As a high school sophomore, Presley Barker went from math homework to performing in front of some of the biggest names in music on American Idol.
Barker, now a junior at East Wilkes High School, advanced to “Hollywood Week” on the show, performing in California earlier for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.
“It was a great experience, and I met some amazing people,” said Barker, a native of Traphill, N.C. “Lionel is really cool, super nice, really supportive. He had a lot of kind words to say.”
Since being eliminated from the show in March, Barker, 17, said he has been focusing on writing new music and has been performing across the South, including North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
The country music singer/songwriter released two singles in 2021 — “Time Machine” and “Middle of Somewhere” — and hopes to release an album.
“It’s been a tough year for everyone, not only musicians,” Barker said. “Going forward, I look forward to playing some more shows and getting back out there with the fans.”
Among the many shows Barker has lined up for 2022, he will open for singer Travis Ledoyt in January at the John A. Walker Center in Wilkesboro, he said. He also will perform at Merlefest.
Barker — who also began taking college classes online — said he hasn’t decided what he wants to do after high school yet but plans to continue with his music.
Barker said he hopes to one day play at iconic venues, like Grand Ole Opry House and Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn., and Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado.
“My dream is to reach as many people as I can with my music,” he said. “I’d love to play stadiums all over the country and make a career out of music.”
Barker, who began playing guitar at age 7, said he draws inspiration from singers like Chris Stapleton, Eric Church and Blake Shelton and relies on his own life experience when crafting his music.
“I bring my own flavor to my music,” Barker said. “I try to tell a story through my songs and hopefully make people feel something.”