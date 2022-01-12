As a high school sophomore, Presley Barker went from math homework to performing in front of some of the biggest names in music on American Idol.

Barker, now a junior at East Wilkes High School, advanced to “Hollywood Week” on the show, performing in California earlier for judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.

“It was a great experience, and I met some amazing people,” said Barker, a native of Traphill, N.C. “Lionel is really cool, super nice, really supportive. He had a lot of kind words to say.”

Since being eliminated from the show in March, Barker, 17, said he has been focusing on writing new music and has been performing across the South, including North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

The country music singer/songwriter released two singles in 2021 — “Time Machine” and “Middle of Somewhere” — and hopes to release an album.

“It’s been a tough year for everyone, not only musicians,” Barker said. “Going forward, I look forward to playing some more shows and getting back out there with the fans.”