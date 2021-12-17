 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Preview: Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky
0 Comments

Preview: Appalachian State vs. Western Kentucky

  • 0
App State logo web 122120

A preview of the Boca Raton Bowl.

Opponents

Appalachian State: 10-3, Sun Belt Conference

Western Kentucky: 8-5, Conference USA

When

11 a.m. Saturday

How to watch

ESPN

Players to watch

Appalachian State: RB Camerun Peoples has rushed for 825 yards and 14 touchdowns.

Western Kentucky: QB Bailey Zappe leads the country with an average of 428.5 yards passing, having thrown for 5,545 yards and 56 touchdowns.

Notable

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers are No. 2 nationally with 109 tackles for loss (8.2 per game) while also ranking in the top 20 in scoring defense (No. 16, 19.3 points), total defense (No. 18, 325.5 yards), pass efficiency defense (No. 12, 114.7), interceptions (No. 10, 15), defensive touchdowns (No. 6, four), red zone defense (No. 15, 73.7 percent) and rushing defense (No. 19, 118.8).

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers rank second nationally with a 43.1 scoring average and have two receivers — Jerreth Sterns (137 catches, 1,718 yards, 14 TDs) and Mitchell Tinsley (80, 1,299, 12) over 1,000 receiving yards.

Series history

The teams are meeting for the sixth time. Appalachian State is 4-1 in the series.

Bowl history

Appalachian State: The Mountaineers are making their record seventh bowl appearance in seven seasons since moving up to the Bowl Subdivision. They've won all six games.

Western Kentucky: The Hilltoppers are making their eighth bowl appearance in last 10 seasons and 31st overall. They beat Memphis 51-31 in the 2016 Boca Raton Bowl.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert