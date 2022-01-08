Preview: Wake Forest men's basketball team hosts Syracuse on Saturday

A preview of the Wake Forest men’s basketball team’s next game:
What
Syracuse at Wake Forest
When
2 p.m. Saturday
Where
Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem
How to watch
Bally Sports South
Records
Syracuse: 1-2 ACC, 7-7 overall
Wake Forest: 2-2 ACC, 12-3 overall
What to watch for
1. The two teams to beat the Deacons in league play, Louisville and Miami, are the only two with 4-0 records. Syracuse is coming off a matchup with one of those, an 88-87 loss to Miami.
2. Wake Forest will have to contend with one of the ACC’s leading scorers. Buddy Boeheim is averaging 18.7 points per game, good for fourth in the conference. He was held to nine points by the Hurricanes after three straight performances of 22 points or more.
3. Dallas Walton and Khadim Sy combined for 21 points on Tuesday in a 76-54 victory against Florida State, which included a Sy double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds. The pair have combined for more than 20 points in five of the team’s last seven games.