Preview: Wake Forest men's basketball team hosts Syracuse on Saturday

A preview of the Wake Forest men’s basketball team’s next game:

What

Syracuse at Wake Forest

When

2 p.m. Saturday

Where

Joel Coliseum, Winston-Salem

How to watch

Bally Sports South

Records

Syracuse: 1-2 ACC, 7-7 overall

Wake Forest: 2-2 ACC, 12-3 overall

What to watch for

1. The two teams to beat the Deacons in league play, Louisville and Miami, are the only two with 4-0 records. Syracuse is coming off a matchup with one of those, an 88-87 loss to Miami.

2. Wake Forest will have to contend with one of the ACC’s leading scorers. Buddy Boeheim is averaging 18.7 points per game, good for fourth in the conference. He was held to nine points by the Hurricanes after three straight performances of 22 points or more.