Primo Water exiting certain single-use product offerings
Primo Water Corp. announced plans Thursday to exit the single-use retail bottled water category in North America “as part of its overall strategy to increase profitability and further reduce its carbon footprint.”

The category includes case-pack, 1 gallon and 2.5 gallon containers that the company said represents “a relatively small part of our overall business.”

The decision does not affect its 3-gallon and 5-gallon returnable bottle exchange, refill and dispenser businesses, nor its Mountain Valley brand that sells single-use products in glass bottles.

Primo also reported Thursday having $18.1 million in net income, compared with $22 million a year ago.

Primo reported diluted earnings off 11 cents, compared with 14 cents a year ago. Sales increased 6.4% to $550.8 million.

The company said it paid $29 million to repurchase 1.8 million shares during the third quarter. The board of directors declared a 6-cent quarterly dividend that is payable Dec. 3 to shareowners registered as of Nov. 23.

