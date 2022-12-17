Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Officials at Winston-Salem State University are getting criticized over the arrest of a student Wednesday morning after an argument erupted be…
Q: I haven’t seen Chad Tucker on WGHP/FOX8 in weeks. Where is he?
A total of 17 stores in the Triad and Northwest North Carolina — including four in Forsyth County and two in Guilford County — are among 70 st…
Federal prosecutors said a woman swindled hotels in Winston-Salem and Greensboro out of nearly $200,000 by fraudulently booking hotel rooms wi…
Food truck operators, caterers, small restaurants and consumers who like to cook for a crowd once again have a place that caters to them.
Bitty and Beau’s Coffee, a chain based in Wilmington, opened its 16th store Dec. 9 in downtown Winston-Salem.
Forsyth County deputies arrested a 26-year-old Clemmons man and charged him with the murder of Trey-Monteil Decarus Money-Brown on Dec. 1.
The owner of the Thirsty Pallet will be one of the partners of a new bar and grill next door in the space formerly occupied by King’s Crab Sha…
A 90-year-old Winston-Salem woman is dead after she was hit in her driveway by a pickup truck, according to Winston-Salem police.
Family members are on both sides of the court for this one
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.