Professional Air Services, based in Rural Hall, said Friday it has agreed to merge with TriplePoint MEP of Columbus, Ohio. Terms were not disclosed.

Professional, founded in 2005, is a full-service mechanical firm offering services from on-demand HVAC and plumbing repair and maintenance to installation of air and refrigeration systems for large educational, government and manufacturing clients.

TriplePoint's primary markets are metro areas in Columbus, Cincinnati and Dayton, Ohio, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Dallas and Houston. It gains the Winston-Salem metro in the merger.

The combined company has about 1,470 employees. It had more than $500 million in revenues for the 12 months ending June 30.

TriplePoint said it ranks between 10th and 15th among mechanical services firms in the U.S.