Prosecutor: Supervisor used county vehicle to deliver meth

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A county supervisor in South Carolina used his government vehicle to deliver meth to buyers because it was less likely to get pulled over, prosecutors said.

Chester County Supervisor Kenneth Shane Stuart was part of a drug ring that was distributing at least a pound of methamphetamines and also was helping people steal the catalytic converters off 22 county cars to sell as scrap metal, state Assistant Attorney General Creighton Waters said at a Friday bond hearing.

"This is really, I think, a slap in the face to the public trust he is supposed to be honoring," Waters said.

Stuart was indicted this week on charges of distributing and trafficking in methamphetamines, criminal conspiracy and misconduct in office.

Investigators may have only scratched the surface of the ring. Waters said state agents did a whirlwind investigation of just a few weeks after Chester County deputies got a tip.

Agents allegedly watched Stuart in his county vehicle sell meth twice. "His use of the county vehicle was safe because he was not going to be pulled over," Waters said.