Prosecutors can seek death penalty against man accused of killing his mother

A Forsyth County judge ruled that prosecutors can pursue the death penalty against a man accused of stabbing his mother 25 times, killing her.

Jacob Christian Jones, 34, of Charlotte, is charged with first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon. He was indicted on those charges in February.

Judge Michael A. Stone of Forsyth Superior Court certified the case as capital, meaning that if Jones is convicted at trial for first-degree murder, he could face the death penalty. The only other punishment for a conviction of first-degree murder is life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Jones is accused of killing his mother, Rosalyn Howard, 68, on March 6, 2021.

Assistant District Attorney Mark Parent said in court that Jones threatened and assaulted Howard and kept her from leaving a house on Rosemont Avenue. Parent said Jones then got on top of his mother and used a pocket knife to stab his mother 25 times all over her body.

Parent said this happened in front of Jones' four children, who ranged in age from 8 to 11 at the time.

Jones took his mother and drove with his children to South Carolina.

He did not have legal custody of the children, Winston-Salem police said, and an Amber Alert was issued for one of the children. Authorities across the state were asked to look for a black Cadillac Escalade.

At 2 a.m. March 7, 2021, Pineville police and the N.C. Highway Patrol found Jones in Pineville. The children were with him, safe and unharmed.

Howard was the aunt of former Wake Forest University basketball player Josh Howard, who has played professionally for the Dallas Mavericks and is now head coach at the University of North Texas Dallas. She was also connected by marriage to Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.

When prosecutors declare their intent to pursue the death penalty, they have to choose from 11 possible aggravating circumstances. Parent said in court that he has identified at least two -- that Jones was previously convicted of a crime involving violence or the threat of violence and that the murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel.

Ken Darty represents Jones. His previous attorney, Vince Rabil, had filed a number of pre-trial motions, including one asking for a change of venue because of Kimbrough's connection to the victim.

Jones is being evaluated at Central Regional Hospital on his capacity to proceed to trial.

No trial date has been set.