Piedmont Triad International Airport said Wednesday that the federal Transportation Security Administration has completed installation of six computed tomography X-ray scanners at two security checkpoints.

The new scanners are used to screen the carry-on luggage of travelers. The units apply a sophisticated algorithm as they generate a 3-D image of the contents.

A TSA officer can manipulate the image to allow for a better view of the bag’s contents, ultimately reducing the number of bag checks that are required. When a carry-on bag is screened through a CT scanner, travelers can leave everything inside, including electronics larger than a cell phone and food.