PTI plans emergency disaster exercise Friday morning
Piedmont Triad International Airport will conduct an emergency disaster exercise between 9 a.m. and noon Friday.

The exercise will cause some additional traffic around the airport, while smoke and fire may be seen on the southwest side of the Greensboro airport, the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority said Monday.

It is designed to reinforce training tactics used during firefighting, rescue and security operations.

"This training will prepare everyone to perform their duties as a team under true emergency conditions," the authority said.

