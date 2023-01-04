 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Publix board declares 9-cent quarterly dividend

Grocery chain Publix Super Markets gains board of directors approval for a 9-cent quarterly dividend.

The Publix board of directors declared Tuesday a quarterly dividend of 9 cents per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable Feb. 1 to shareholders registered as of Jan. 13.

