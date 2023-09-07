By a unanimous vote, the Winston-Salem City Council on Tuesday approved economic development incentives that could total nearly $700,000 for a local company that makes Mexican food products.

The incentives to Purple Crow will help the company finance an expansion meant to create at least 199 new jobs here over five years, along with $50 million in new investment: That’s $31 million in real property and $19 million in personal business property.

Officials say the new jobs here would pay an average of about $72,000 per year. Jobs would include positions in warehousing, driving, sales, handling, maintenance, finance and administration.

The city’s incentives package totals a maximum of $694,281, and is based on half the amount of additional property taxes that will be generated by the expansion over five years.

The first portion of the incentives would not be paid until the company has made its first full year’s property tax payment.

Meanwhile, Forsyth County is poised to add incentives totaling almost $712,000 during the Sept. 21 meeting of the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners.

Officials say the state of North Carolina is also considering incentives for the company.

Purple Crow serves Hispanic food vendors, typically small businesses, over an area that stretches from Maryland to Alabama in the southeastern part of the country.

The company makes corn and flour tortillas and a variety of other foods in what it calls a “deeply authentic” Mexican style.

The company now has a warehouse and offices on Lowery Street. Ken Millet, the city’s economic development director, said Tuesday that Purple Crow is considering a new site in the Whitaker Park development, but that it also is considering sites elsewhere in North Carolina and in Georgia.

Millet said Purple Crow now has 308 employees in Winston-Salem. The company plans on hiring an additional 274 people with the expansion, including the 199 jobs that would be located here.