QB Jaylen Alexander-Raynor

6-1, 205, junior, East Forsyth
A true dual-threat quarterback, Alexander-Raynor grew into the job after taking over as a sophomore in the spring. … Completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,304 yards and 19 touchdowns with six interceptions for an Eagles team that went 11-2 and reached the Class 4-A West regional semifinals. … Rushed for 973 yards and 13 TDS. … All-Central Piedmont 4-A selection. … Has Division I college recruiting interest.
