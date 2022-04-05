 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Qorvo chief financial officer announces departure

Qorvo Inc., a chipmaker based in Greensboro, said Tuesday that Mark Murphy is stepping down as chief financial officer on April 18 to take the same role at Micron Technology Inc.

Murphy was appointed as chief financial officer in June 2016.

Qorvo has initiated a comprehensive search for a replacement. Grant Brown, its treasurer, has been named as interim chief financial officer.

For fiscal 2021, Murphy was paid $539,009 in salary, $776,084 in incentive pay and $3.33 million in total compensation.

