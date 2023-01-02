Qorvo headquarters property sold for $14.8 million

The Qorvo Inc. headquarters property in Greensboro was sold for $14.76 million, according to a Guilford County Register of Deeds filing Friday.

The 100,733-square-foot Qorvo headquarters building sits on a 7.63-acre tract at 7628 Thorndike Road.

The property was acquired as part of a national $170.4 million portfolio purchase by a consortium led by Workspace Property Trust.

The trust, based in Boca Raton, Fla., bought six class-A office buildings totaling about 1 million square feet from Griffin Realty Trust Inc. in a transaction disclosed Thursday. The portfolio sale also includes buildings in Irving, Texas, Lincolnshire, Ill., San Jose, Calif., and West Chester, Ohio.

Griffin retains a minority ownership in the portfolio. UBS is providing a $142.1 million loan for the debt financing.

In August, Workspace bought four buildings in Charlotte from Griffin as part of a 53-property acquisition for a combined $1.13 billion.