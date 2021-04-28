Quinn
Dennis Leon Foster, 60, had been missing since October.
Ted's Kickin' Chicken, a fixture in Pfafftown for years, has closed at 6973 Yadkvinville Road, but the owners plan to relocate.
N.C. Leadership Academy, Atkins High School and Reagan High School are ranked among the top 50 high schools in North Carolina, according to U.S. News & World Report's annual survey. The schools also placed well among schools nationally.
Forsyth County judge set bond for a Winston-Salem teenager at $200,000. The teenager, Alan Yair Benito-Oliva, is accused of shooting into a house 30 minutes before four of his co-defendants are alleged to have killed Glenn High School senior Jumil Dewann Robertson.
The men's injuries were serious, but not lift-threatening, police said.
Wells Fargo closes another 24 branches, including one in Kings Mountain, as part of at least 522 altogether since the start of 2020.
A ‘heartbreaking’ mystery: Family holds out hope five years after Boone student goes missing; new age-progressed photo released
For five years, time has stood still for John Roberts. He has watched his son’s friends grow up, but for him, Martin is still 19 — frozen like a photograph, unchanging and youthful as the day he vanished.
Minister faces child pornography charge. Forsyth man is a senior pastor at First Baptist in Stanleyville.
A Forsyth County minister has been arrested and charged with having child pornography. T Elliott Welch has been senior pastor at First Baptist Church in Stanleyville since February 2020 and has a degree in religion, specializing in Youth Ministry, from Liberty University.
A new site for Brunson Elementary? Crossnore offers to sell land to Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools have had trouble finding property to build a new Brunson Elementary School. One possible site is 17 acres at Crossnore School & Children's Home.
Forsyth County detention officer dies five months after cancer diagnosis. Alina Mebane had worked for county for 15 years
Mebane has three children, and her husband is a sergeant with the N.C. Highway Patrol.