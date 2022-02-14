Ragsdale's Bayleigh Cranford wins NCHSAA diving championship

Ragsdale diver Bayleigh Cranford was the only area swimmer or diver to win a NCHSAA state championship during competition last week.
Cranford won the Class 4-A 1-meter diving title with a score of 431.65 points N.C. State's Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh.
Eighth-place West Forsyth (91 points) was the top area boys team in Class 4-A, while 10th-place Reynolds (101 points) led the 4-A girls teams at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.
Second-place individual finishers in 4-A were: Northern Guilford's Maura Schoppa in the girls 200 freestyle, Ragsdale's Robert Tars in the boys 100-yard backstroke and West Forsyth (Jonah Greene, Logan McDonald, Ethan Frondoza and Alex Valliere) in the boys 200 free relay.
In Class 3-A, the top area finishers were the Rockingham County boys 200 free relay team (Lane Blankenship, Lawson McMichael, Wyatt Wilson, Jeremy Everitt).
The Class 2-A/1-A, Bishop McGuinness' Tim Gaylord led area swimmers with a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke.
NCHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Triange Aquatic Center, Cary
(Diving at Pullen Aquatic Center, Raleigh)
CLASS 4-A
BOYS
Area teams
8. West Forsyth 91
12. Grimsley 60
17. Reagan 44
19. Page 38
T22. Ragsdale 32
35. Norther Guilford 18
36. Western Guilford 17
T37. Northwest Guilford 13
T40. Mount Tabor 7
T44. Reynolds 4
Area top-eight individuals
200-yard freestyle: 6. Dax Harris (Gr), 1 minute, 42.00 seconds. 50 free: 3. Alex Valliere (WF), 20.89; 4. Robert Tars (Rag), 20.95. 100 backstroke: 2. Tars (Rag), 49.97; 8. Tanner Holian (Pa), 52.49. 1-meter diving: 2. John Dymond (Rea), 426.90 points; 7. Erich Bopp (Gr), 347.05; 8. Etan Ferguson (WG), 325.30. 200 medley relay: 3. West Forsyth (Jonah Greene, Logan McDonald, Leighton Jones, Valliere), 1:34.24; 7. Page (Holian, Griffin Jones, Jason Brooks, LaDaniel Gatling), 1:36.07. 200 free relay: 2. West Forsyth (Greene, McDonald, Ethan Frondoza, Valliere), 1:25.67; 8. Grimsley (Noah Rock, Charlie Hager, Walker Lin, Harris), 1:28.31.
GIRLS
Area teams
10. Reynolds 101
T17. Reagan 34
19. Northern Guilford 33
22. Grimsley 27
T24. Ragsdale 20
30. Northwest Guilford 13
T40. Page 5
Area top-eight individuals
200-yard freestlye: 2. Maura Schoppa (Northern Guilford), 1 minute, 48.19 seconds. 100 butterfly: 3. Schoppa (NG), 55.03. 100 free: 4. Jane Fitzgerald (RJR), 51.29. 100 breaststroke: 4. Katie Mohr (RJR), 1:03.17. 1-meter diving: 1. Bayleigh Cranford (Rag), 431.65 points; 6. Colleen Hudson (NW), 359.60. 200-medley relay: 8. Reynolds (Catherine Kim, Mohr, Fitzgerald, Caroline Echols), 1:47.69. 200 free relay: 5. Reynolds (Mohr, Kim, Echols, Fitzgerald), 1:37.69; 8. Grimsley (Gracie Hunt, Maeren McGonigal, Gabrielle Schell, Ellie Hunt), 1:38.51.
CLASS 3-A
BOYS
Area teams
13. Rockingham County 61
20. Atkins 34
T34. High Point Central 13
T34. Oak Grove 13
Area top-eight individuals
100-yard backstroke: 6. Jeremy Everitt (RC), 58.25 seconds. 100 breaststroke: 5. Aaron Reyes (At), 1:02.68. 200 freestyle relay: 2. Rockingham County (Lane Blankenship, Lawson McMichael, Wyatt Wilson, Everitt), 1:32.82.
GIRLS
Area teams
19. Oak Grove 19
26. Eastern Guilford 18
35. North Davidson 6
T37. Rockingham County 2
Area top-eight individuals
50-yard freestyle: 7. Cassidy Grubb (OG), 25.52 seconds. 100 free: 8. Kaley White (EG), 56.98.
CLASS 2-A/1-A
BOYS
Area teams
8. Bishop McGuinness 99
12. Cornerstone Charter 70
31. Morehead 9
Area top-eight individuals
50-yard freestyle: 4. Brooks Gray (CC), 21.67 seconds; 8. Michael Herzberger (BM), 22.85. 100 butterfly: 6. Tim Gaylord (BM), 55.01. 100 free: 8. Herzberger (BM), 51.31. 500 free: 8. Ben Resler (CC), 5:13.54. 100 backstroke: 2. Gaylord (BM), 55.04. 200 medley relay: 6. Cornerstone Charter (Casey Shaw, Gray, Ben Resler, Drew Resler), 1:50.08. 200 free relay: 8. Bishop McGuinness (Jorge Vidal, Gaylord, Giuseppe Strifaci, Herzberger), 1:36.60. 400 free relay: 7. Bishop McGuinness (Herzberger, Gaylord, Hayden Connor, Ben Strott), 3:36.00.
GIRLS
Area teams
20. Cornerstone Charter 38
26. Bishop McGuinness 26
34. McMichael 12
T38. Morehead 5
Area top-eight individuals
100-yard butterfly: 5. Kaylie Neighbors (CC), 1 minute, 1.97 seconds. 100 backstroke: 6. Neighbors (CC), 1:02.81. 100 breaststroke: 7. Sophia Pirrwitz (McM), 1:13.64.
