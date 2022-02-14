 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ragsdale's Bayleigh Cranford wins NCHSAA diving championship
0 Comments

nchsaa logo 081320 web print

Ragsdale diver Bayleigh Cranford was the only area swimmer or diver to win a NCHSAA state championship during competition last week.

Cranford won the Class 4-A 1-meter diving title with a score of 431.65 points N.C. State's Pullen Aquatic Center in Raleigh.

Eighth-place West Forsyth (91 points) was the top area boys team in Class 4-A, while 10th-place Reynolds (101 points) led the 4-A girls teams at Triangle Aquatic Center in Cary.

Second-place individual finishers in 4-A were: Northern Guilford's Maura Schoppa in the girls 200 freestyle, Ragsdale's Robert Tars in the boys 100-yard backstroke and West Forsyth (Jonah Greene, Logan McDonald, Ethan Frondoza and Alex Valliere) in the boys 200 free relay.

In Class 3-A, the top area finishers were the Rockingham County boys 200 free relay team (Lane Blankenship, Lawson McMichael, Wyatt Wilson, Jeremy Everitt).

The Class 2-A/1-A, Bishop McGuinness' Tim Gaylord led area swimmers with a second-place finish in the 100 backstroke. 

NCHSAA CHAMPIONSHIPS

At Triange Aquatic Center, Cary

(Diving at Pullen Aquatic Center, Raleigh)

CLASS 4-A

BOYS

Area teams

8. West Forsyth                              91

12. Grimsley                                  60

17. Reagan                                    44

19. Page                                        38

T22. Ragsdale                                32

35. Norther Guilford                       18

36. Western Guilford                      17

T37. Northwest Guilford                 13

T40. Mount Tabor                            7

T44. Reynolds                                 4

Area top-eight individuals

200-yard freestyle: 6. Dax Harris (Gr), 1 minute, 42.00 seconds. 50 free: 3. Alex Valliere (WF), 20.89; 4. Robert Tars (Rag), 20.95. 100 backstroke: 2. Tars (Rag), 49.97; 8. Tanner Holian (Pa), 52.49. 1-meter diving: 2. John Dymond (Rea), 426.90 points; 7. Erich Bopp (Gr), 347.05; 8. Etan Ferguson (WG), 325.30. 200 medley relay: 3. West Forsyth (Jonah Greene, Logan McDonald, Leighton Jones, Valliere), 1:34.24; 7. Page (Holian, Griffin Jones, Jason Brooks, LaDaniel Gatling), 1:36.07. 200 free relay: 2. West Forsyth (Greene, McDonald, Ethan Frondoza, Valliere), 1:25.67; 8. Grimsley (Noah Rock, Charlie Hager, Walker Lin, Harris), 1:28.31.

GIRLS

Area teams

10. Reynolds                                 101

T17. Reagan                                   34

19. Northern Guilford                      33

22. Grimsley                                   27

T24. Ragsdale                                 20

30. Northwest Guilford                     13

T40. Page                                         5

Area top-eight individuals

200-yard freestlye: 2. Maura Schoppa (Northern Guilford), 1 minute, 48.19 seconds. 100 butterfly: 3. Schoppa (NG), 55.03. 100 free: 4. Jane Fitzgerald (RJR), 51.29. 100 breaststroke: 4. Katie Mohr (RJR), 1:03.17. 1-meter diving: 1. Bayleigh Cranford (Rag), 431.65 points; 6. Colleen Hudson (NW), 359.60. 200-medley relay: 8. Reynolds (Catherine Kim, Mohr, Fitzgerald, Caroline Echols), 1:47.69. 200 free relay: 5. Reynolds (Mohr, Kim, Echols, Fitzgerald), 1:37.69; 8. Grimsley (Gracie Hunt, Maeren McGonigal, Gabrielle Schell, Ellie Hunt), 1:38.51.

CLASS 3-A

BOYS

Area teams

13. Rockingham County                  61

20. Atkins                                      34

T34. High Point Central                   13

T34. Oak Grove                              13

Area top-eight individuals

100-yard backstroke: 6. Jeremy Everitt (RC), 58.25 seconds. 100 breaststroke: 5. Aaron Reyes (At), 1:02.68. 200 freestyle relay: 2. Rockingham County (Lane Blankenship, Lawson McMichael, Wyatt Wilson, Everitt), 1:32.82.

GIRLS

Area teams

19. Oak Grove                                19

26. Eastern Guilford                        18

35. North Davidson                          6

T37. Rockingham County                  2

Area top-eight individuals

50-yard freestyle: 7. Cassidy Grubb (OG), 25.52 seconds. 100 free: 8. Kaley White (EG), 56.98.

CLASS 2-A/1-A

BOYS

Area teams

8. Bishop McGuinness                      99

12. Cornerstone Charter                  70

31. Morehead                                   9

Area top-eight individuals

50-yard freestyle: 4. Brooks Gray (CC), 21.67 seconds; 8. Michael Herzberger (BM), 22.85. 100 butterfly: 6. Tim Gaylord (BM), 55.01. 100 free: 8. Herzberger (BM), 51.31. 500 free: 8. Ben Resler (CC), 5:13.54. 100 backstroke: 2. Gaylord (BM), 55.04. 200 medley relay: 6. Cornerstone Charter (Casey Shaw, Gray, Ben Resler, Drew Resler), 1:50.08. 200 free relay: 8. Bishop McGuinness (Jorge Vidal, Gaylord, Giuseppe Strifaci, Herzberger), 1:36.60. 400 free relay: 7. Bishop McGuinness (Herzberger, Gaylord, Hayden Connor, Ben Strott), 3:36.00.

GIRLS

Area teams

20. Cornerstone Charter                  38

26. Bishop McGuinness                    26

34. McMichael                                 12

T38. Morehead                                 5

Area top-eight individuals

100-yard butterfly: 5. Kaylie Neighbors (CC), 1 minute, 1.97 seconds. 100 backstroke: 6. Neighbors (CC), 1:02.81. 100 breaststroke: 7. Sophia Pirrwitz (McM), 1:13.64.

Contact Joe Sirera at 336-373-7034 and follow @JoeSireraSports on Twitter.

