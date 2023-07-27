McAdams, a multidisciplinary design and engineering firm founded in 1979 and based in Raleigh, announced on Thursday plans for an office within Bailey Power Plant in downtown Winston-Salem.

The Winston-Salem office will be releasing information regarding possible employment opportunities over the coming months.

McAdams said in a news release that the decision to open a Triad office “is a result of the significant uptick in job growth and investment in the manufacturing and industrial markets throughout the area, coupled with increased opportunities to serve municipalities across the Triad to better serve their needs.”

The firm cited as examples the planned Boom Supersonic plant at Piedmont Triad International Airport and the Toyota North Carolina electric-vehicle battery plant in Liberty.