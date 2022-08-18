Raleigh residential developer pays $1.3 million for Guilford tract

A Raleigh residential home developer has spent $1.3 million to purchase a 60.5-acre tract in Guilford County, according to a county Register of Deeds filing Wednesday.
The property is listed at 6468 U.S. 29 North.
The buyer is Agarwal Family III LLC, an affiliate of GreenHawk Development LLC.
The seller is Herbert William Kennedy Enterprises LLC of Morehead City.
Richard Craver
