Rams win on Day 1 of Chris Paul Tip-Off

The Winston-Salem State Rams defeated the Morehouse College Maroon Tigers 58-45 on Monday in the inaugural Chris Paul Tip-Off Classic.

Winston-Salem State was led by Cameron Campbell and Jon Hicklin, who had 12 and 11 points, respectively. Hicklin also pulled down eight rebounds.

The Rams will face a familiar foe in the Virginia Union Panthers on Tuesday in the classic's championship game. Virginia Union beat West Virginia State 75-49 earlier Monday in the Classic's early game.

The Rams and Panthers are CIAA rivals. The two teams have combined to win 32 conference championships and four national championships in Division II.

The Chris Paul Tip-Off Classic was created in conjunction with the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

Three of the participating schools have former players who are in the Naismith Hall of Fame. Ben Wallace (Virginia Union), Earl Lloyd (West Virginia State), WSSU’s Earl “The Pearl” Monroe and Coach Big House Gaines are all enshrined.

Chris Paul, a West Forsyth alumnus and former Wake Forest standout now starring with the NBA's Phoenix Suns, is expected to be a hall of fame selection as soon as he is eligible.

John Dell contributed to this report.