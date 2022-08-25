Randell Jones: A long history of education excesses

The Journal’s Aug. 18 editorial “UNC? Political?” expressed concerns about extreme conservatives in the N.C. Legislature acting to control the UNC System. All the affronts mentioned certainly warrant the attention of voters committed to good governance in our democratic republic, but such displays remind us of a long history of excesses by those of a certain ilk.

Favored people favor keeping things as they are. Those were the interests of loyalists during the American Revolution, defenders of slavery during the antebellum years, and more recently white supremacists parading about at the Unite the Right Rally in 2017. They were all afraid of change, holding fast to the preferential advantages of the status quo as they saw it. They opposed those who saw the problems created by such biases and schemes, those who had another vision of what might be better and more equitable for more people also living in America.

Bans and paranoia

In the early tumult of the 1960s, the N.C. Legislature suppressed free speech on the UNC campus. They wanted to prevent speakers, labeled as “outside agitators, known Communists,” from offering ideas at odds with the prevailing political dogma. The hurriedly written “Speaker Ban” bill passed in June 1963 without debate. It took five years, but a federal judge took only 10 minutes in February 1968 to declare the law unconstitutional because of its vagueness.

Five years before banning speakers seemed workable, the John Birch Society was formed with its ultra-conservative, anti-Communist theme. The founder was Robert W. Welch Jr., a Tar Heel from Chowan County. He was a home-schooled child prodigy who entered UNC-Chapel Hill at the age of 12 and graduated in the Class of 1916. At his death in 1985, The New York Times described his impact on America: “Mr. Welch was, for thousands of Americans in the 1950s and 1960s, a prophet with a vision of mortal danger in what he said was a Communist conspiracy to infiltrate Government, schools, business, the arts and other facets of national life.” He saw conspiracies everywhere, even accusing President Eisenhower of being a “conscious agent” of communism. Mainstream conservatives knew better. Ironically, Welch made his fortune in the candy business making “Sugar Daddies” and “Junior Mints,” self-indulgent, high-calorie confectioneries also of no nutritional value.

No sullied sweetness

Although Phil Berger and Tim Moore may see themselves as remaking North Carolina, they may not outdo William Horn Battle, lawyer, legislator and jurist, nor should they. At the time of the 1835 revision of the N.C. Constitution, he was one of three commissioners charged with revising all of the state’s statutes. Three decades later during Reconstruction, he was the sole commissioner responsible for doing the same again. He lived in Chapel Hill so his sons could be educated there. His third son, Kemp Battle, served as president of UNC from 1876-1891.

True to the conservative ways of the times, when Tabitha Holton of Greensboro applied to practice law in North Carolina, the first woman in any Southern state, William Battle opposed her admission to the bar, declaring, “No Southern lady should be permitted to sully her sweetness, by breathing the pestiferous air of the courtroom.” She was admitted in 1878. Sadly, she died of tuberculosis eight years later at the age of 32. Battle’s conservative counterparts in today’s N.C. Legislature should avoid condemning Holton’s modern-day Tar Heel sisters to also die young, this time for lack of access to reproductive health care.

No bar too low?

But nothing demonstrates the foolish obstinance of North Carolina voters who refuse to learn than the story of John Clary in the N.C. House of Commons in 1809. Admittedly this was a time when only white men of means voted, and maybe that’s the point. After marrying a wealthy widow, the scoundrel sneaked into the chambers of his adult stepdaughter and raped her. Months after his conviction for fornication, he was elected to the legislature but soon resigned under pressure “as a grossly impure and unworthy character.”

He went home and convinced the citizens to vindicate his exclusion. They did so, returning him to the House by an even larger majority vote. To its credit, the General Assembly expelled him a second time. Perhaps not as grandiose as bragging one could get away with shooting someone on Fifth Avenue, Clary clearly set a low bar for ethical behavior and morality.

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. But in North Carolina, it seems, you might still get the votes.