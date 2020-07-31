Everything seems to have changed in a flash. We are challenged now by a plethora of adversities — COVID-19, racial injustice, economic collapse, dysfunctional federal government, international threats, climate change — each requiring the full attention of an otherwise distracted and dis-united citizenry.
But the reality is these changes took time to happen and the challenges time to come into broader focus. The remedies will take time and effort to create. None have “magic bullet” solutions, although 75 years ago we had one such for what ailed us then: world war. But that solution was no miracle. It resulted from hard work and concerted effort by innumerable teams of people, each doing their parts to create and execute an intervention to stop a plague of arrogance, hubris and death that assaulted the freedom-loving world.
That flash of remedy came on Aug. 6, 1945, over the Japanese city of Hiroshima. The world changed immeasurably and irreversibly that day, in an instant certainly for the tens of thousands of citizens and some soldiers who vaporized immediately, others dying agonizingly over weeks. The number of dead remains uncertain, but was fewer than the number of Americans dead from COVID-19 so far in 2020. We are again at war indeed.
Some speak of attacking this viral menace with a Manhattan Project-style effort with fewer people each year understanding that reference. The massive Manhattan Project was, of course, a secretive effort to create an atomic bomb. It was teams of people working together, collaborating. Everyone had a role. Not everybody knew how their part contributed, but they worked in faith. They trusted each other and the government. (They could at the time.) And on Aug. 6, the fruits of that cooperation became apparent.
During the month before, the 509 Composite Group, created to deploy the new weapon, moved onto Tinian, a Pacific island. They would use a Boeing B-29 Superfortress bomber reconfigured to accommodate the oversized atomic payload, “Little Boy,” weighing 9,000 pounds alone.
Meanwhile, President Harry Truman met with allies who collectively issued on July 26 the Potsdam Declaration, a last opportunity to forestall a promise of “prompt and utter destruction.” Japan declined, or so the U.S. interpreted.
After a few days’ delay awaiting good weather over the principal target, Col. Paul Tibbets lifted off from the specially built airfield at Tinian for their 13-hour flight aboard the Enola Gay, named for his mother. With clear skies on the morning of August 6, the bombardier could see his target, Hiroshima. Just after 8 a.m., Major Thomas Ferebee found the Aioi Bridge through his Norden bombsight and pulled the lever to release “Little Boy,” advising the commander, “Bomb away.”
“Little Boy” detonated at 1,750 feet above the city in a blast equivalent to 13,000 tons of TNT. A bright flash temporarily blinded Ferebee and Tibbets. Navigator Capt. “Dutch” Van Kirk alone remembered to put on his protective goggles. A mushroom column rose 60,000 feet into the sky. Kirk captured the image. Two-thirds of Hiroshima, nearly five square miles, was destroyed. In the instant, 70,000-80,000 people died with 70,000 more injured, many dying within weeks.
Bombardier Tom Ferebee, then 26, was a native of Davie County. He hunted and fished there, growing up in a tenant farming family with 11 children. After two years at Lees-McCrae College, and intending for Davidson College, he joined the U.S. Army Air Corps Aviation Cadet program in September 1941. In a year he joined the bombardier program where he excelled — we are wont to claim — due to his Davie County-honed hunting skills and baseball pitching for the R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. team.
Nobody deserves to die in the holocaust of an atomic fireball or in the unencumbered rampage of an indiscriminate virus. We might today regret unleashing atomic weapons on our world and regret as well our failure to curb the malevolent viral plague with good judgment and a cooperative spirit. In 1945, it seemed the right thing to do to save more lives. The same could be said now for wearing masks and staying apart, remedies with no credible arguments against them.
We might find a science solution to rid us of COVID-19, but our other problems are surely self-inflicted. We are increasingly interdependent in our shrinking world. “Go-it-alone” is a foolish, losing proposition. Our success depends on collective cooperation and collaboration, taking aim together for a better world with our own “Manhattan Projects” for survival, each of us doing our parts, looking out for one another.
