Randy Wooden: A Santa wish list for job seekers and employers

Employers

I need workers! I need workers! I need workers!

A crystal ball. I know this is asking a lot, but could we get legislators from both parties to agree on laws governing corporate America’s future relative to health care, taxation and other regulations? This will help us regarding future investment and hiring and will help free up monies sitting overseas or on the sidelines.

Truth serum. Why do candidates feel they have to lie or embellish on their application, especially when we’re in a candidate market?

Stay awhile. It’s a revolving door here. I pay competitively, but still can’t keep people. And that assumes I can find them in the first place. I’m not looking for a 40-year commitment. Heck, at this point I’d settle for 40 days.

Something I know everyone can wish for … and that’s an end to COVID and its impact on our lives. Let’s hope this “new normal” from early 2020 soon becomes “old news” as we push into another year.

Best wishes to you, my readers, for a safe and enjoyable holiday season. I’ll catch you in 2022!

