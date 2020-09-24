Randy Wooden: At 60… and a look back

Happy birthday to me! Today I turn 60. Wait. How’d that happen? Wasn’t it just yesterday I played on Remco’s Little League team … graduated from high school, then college … married … started a family, etc.?
A number of my friends and family never made it to 60. I feel blessed to have experienced the highs and lows 60 years afforded me.
Today’s topic? A glimpse at parts of my journey and the hope that it might somehow help or inspire someone. Fair warning — you may want to have a Kleenex handy.
I’d gotten good grades in high school. And while I didn’t set the world on fire with my college GPA, I graduated in four years … in 1982, during a pretty severe recession.
Until then, all my life had been structured. I knew what classes I had to take, what to study, when to show up for practices and games, etc. Upon graduation, for the first time in my life, that structure was gone. Add to it that I was a media major without the initial career path of a science major, for example.
If you know someone in their late teens or early to mid-20s, let them know that it may take time to find their niche. When you think about it, if you’re older than 40, how many of you not only knew what you wanted to do when you were 20, but are still actually doing that sort of work? Not many of you, I’d guess. Indeed, life’s a journey filled with many chapters. Jobs of today pass away. Jobs of the future will be different, many not even in existence today.
As we move through life I think we learn about ourselves. Learning what we don’t want to do might be as valuable as discovering what we might want to do.
A number of my mid-career friends have hit that proverbial fork in the road. Whether it’s a proactive career change or their employer eliminating their position, a lot of workers take stock in where they are and what they’d want for their future.
The money may be great, but at what personal cost? If the money or your industry’s future isn’t up to par, what’s keeping you from trying something new? Fear? A fear of failure … or maybe a fear of success? It’s often easier to just complain and blame others. Don’t fall into that trap.
I made a career shift from radio to recruiting in my early 30s. Recruiting morphed into outplacement/career coaching. I found I really enjoyed helping employers and candidates prepare and ask good questions so they could arrive at mutually-good solutions.
Fast forward to my early 40s … just after 9/11. I left a brief career in technology sales to pursue a dream. I wanted to open my own private outplacement/career-coaching firm. There was no guarantee I’d be successful, yet I took the chance. Not all the years are great. In fact, several were very lean. That life chapter taught me many things, not the least of which was success and fulfillment aren’t defined by the size of my house or bank account.
Got that Kleenex ready?
Perhaps you’ve heard of people talking about discovering their “why” moment. Once you’ve got that, the rest tends to work itself out. Here’s my “why” moment. By sharing it I hope you’ll find your moment … your “why” … your purpose.
I’d been at my firm, The Wooden Group, for maybe a year or two and found it to be quite a struggle. Money wasn’t what I’d hoped and I had a family to support. I remember praying one evening, asking for guidance, reassurance … anything … to help me know whether to stay with it or give up and go find a job somewhere.
Within 24 hours, two things happened. First, a new client purchased my most comprehensive package, followed by a second client a few days later. Whew!
But it’s the second thing that changed my life and brought about the “why” I carry to this day.
Mine was a boutique practice, high dollar … very nice atmosphere … catering to those with disposable income to proactively make a career move. I worked by appointment only.
Lo and behold, that next day a woman walked into my lobby. Her appearance didn’t match the image of typical clients. Older clothes, ragged appearance, very little eye contact and low self-esteem.
“I’m sorry. I don’t have an appointment, but could I talk with you?”
I brought her back to my office. She shared a story of abuse, homelessness and despair. I tried to offer reassurance, leads to staffing firms and to other agencies who could assist with basic survival needs. I gave her my sandwich because she hadn’t eaten that day.
That night it hit me. In Scripture, Matthew 25:40 “The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’”
Was that Christ manifesting himself in that woman? You’ll have a hard time convincing me otherwise. I still tear up every time I think of it, including now. Maybe you, too.
But wait, there’s more.
Fast forward about a week. I received a hand written letter from her detailing how appreciative she was and that I was the only person who’d taken time to help her. She said she could never afford whatever I must be charging, but she included a $5 money order, saying that’s all she could afford. Dang. How would that make you feel?
When I opened my firm in my early 40s I remember telling people I didn’t want to wake up at age 60 and wonder “what if.” Life offers no guarantees. I went for it and learned a lot about myself along the way.
Well, here I am at 60, thankful to know I’m where I need and want to be. That “why” became crystal clear and I’ve used my media skills to share my knowledge with job hunters locally, regionally and internationally for many years.
Again, life’s a journey with many chapters. A marathon, not a sprint. Even if it takes a while to find your niche, it’s out there. Seek it out. Enjoy the ride! Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. You may reach him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-464-0516.
