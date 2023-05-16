Ageism exists to varying degrees throughout our culture. Despite age discrimination being illegal, I can’t tell you how many times I’ve heard older workers say that they feel as though their age worked against them during the hiring process.

While we can’t change our age, we can work to overcome an employer’s bias by understanding their common concerns and then addressing them.

Let’s explore several concerns and potential ways to address them.

Overqualified. This is by far an employer’s most common concern, in large part because it involves two components. First, your years of experience mean you may not be sufficiently challenged and could easily become bored. Second, your compensation expectations may exceed what they’re willing to pay.

Employers don’t have unlimited salary latitude. They identify a position for hire and determine the experience level and associated salary range necessary to fill the role.

You walk in with more experience than they require. They may or may not know your salary history or what you’ll seek if hired.

Think value. Create value in their eyes by demonstrating how your prior experience, skills, and attitude can help you not only hit the ground running, but also can be of benefit to others from a mentoring standpoint. After all, we’re in a generationally diverse work environment.

The compensation issue can be challenging. They could see you as a flight risk, perhaps taking their job only until you can find something closer to what they perceive you’d really want to earn.

Here’s where you need to tell them your “why” for their job. Maybe you’re seeking a career change and realize you’ll need to take a step back. Maybe you’re at a financial place in life where you don’t need or want to continue to climb the corporate ladder; you seek to be a team contributor instead of occupying a corner office. Regardless, be prepared to allay their concerns.

Acknowledge their pay range as competitive. Your hope is, again, creating value. If they can land someone with great skills at a lower price point than they’d otherwise expect, you could be their ideal candidate.

Technology. Will older workers bring the necessary technical skills? It helps to first understand what technical skills the employer requires. Hopefully, those were listed in the job description or requirements.

Here’s where being a lifelong learner comes in handy. In my role, for example, I need to stay current with not just LinkedIn, but with the latest hiring trends and processes. What about in your field? Use examples to demonstrate how you’ve remained current with technology relevant to your work.

Too set in your ways. We’re creatures of habit. When was the last time you took a different driving route to work? Employers wonder how receptive you might be to new methods. All your experience and wisdom can lead someone to think you have it all figured out.

Discuss how you’ve grown over the years. What you may have known to be true “back in the day” may not be today’s reality. Speak to how your experience can bring perspective, but not in a dogmatic way. You’re open to collaboration and to new ideas.

Intimidation. This ties back into the “overqualified” concern. A younger manager might worry that they’ll have a difficult time managing you… or that you could easily take their job.

Revert to your “why” explanation about being a team contributor. In the past you probably worked with people who were older than you, so share how that worked out. If you’ve previously had a manager younger than you, speak to that dynamic.

How long will you work? Gone are the days when someone works their entire career for one company. As with the “overqualified” concern, they wonder just how long you’ll stay with them.

You’ll stay as long as you’re adding value and they’re pleased with your contribution. Restate your interest in the role.

With all the concerns I’ve mentioned, avoid sounding defensive or combative. Acknowledge the employer’s questions or concerns as being valid… perhaps something you’ve wondered about in the past when interviewing candidates. Reassure them as best you can why you’re a fit for the role and why you want it.