Randy Wooden: Job security? What is it and how do I get it?

It’s a long holiday weekend for many of us. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday was Saturday and we celebrate MLK Day on Monday.
So what does that have to do with job security? Well, MLK was just a few years older than my father. It got me thinking about what life was like for that generation and how the workplace was for folks back then versus what we see today.
There have been many changes, no doubt. One I’d like to address today is job security and the implied pact many companies had with their employees.
You’ve heard the stories from your parents and grandparents. Many stayed with one employer their entire work life, through good times and lean times. Mutual loyalty? A sense of commitment to see things through, despite challenges? Perhaps.
Needless to say, today’s a different ballgame. What does job security mean today? Does it even exist? And, if it does, how can you grab onto it?
Job churn is a two-way street. Look at today’s situation — it’s a candidate market. A simple online search reveals startling statistics on how often people will change jobs during their career. Suffice to say not all of those changes were pro-active moves by workers. In general, companies no longer have the loyalty they demonstrated generations ago. Employees, much like equipment, are too often viewed as expendable parts to be cast aside as time goes by and the market dictates change.
Since virtually no one remains with their employer for 40+ years anymore, in reality, job security lies in your ability to remain relevant, if not to your present employer, then to others.
Some will call it re-inventing yourself. Sure, that makes sense if you’re considering a substantial industry or functional change. Not only will you need to ensure you have the requisite education or certifications, but you’ll also need to articulate your transferable skills and how you’ll add value to your new employer.
Yet many workers prefer to remain in their industry. For them, lifelong learning is their meal ticket to remaining competitive. This applies to blue collar positions, too. After all, the days of earning a high school diploma and carving out a decent-paying career in manufacturing are over — unless you keep abreast with the technology necessary to perform your work.
As we continue into 2022, take a long look at your skills. Are they where they need to be in order for you to get where you’d like to go? If you’re unsure, contact recruiting firms or people in positions you’d like to have. They’ll know what the market demands.
In interviews, employers will often ask what you’ve done to keep up your skills. How will you answer?
As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-407-7306. For more information, go to www.goodwillnwnc.org/professional-center. Ask Randy about his weekly job-search talk show and about his two, free weekly LinkedIn webinars.