Randy Wooden: Job security? What is it and how do I get it?

Since virtually no one remains with their employer for 40+ years anymore, in reality, job security lies in your ability to remain relevant, if not to your present employer, then to others.

Some will call it re-inventing yourself. Sure, that makes sense if you’re considering a substantial industry or functional change. Not only will you need to ensure you have the requisite education or certifications, but you’ll also need to articulate your transferable skills and how you’ll add value to your new employer.

Yet many workers prefer to remain in their industry. For them, lifelong learning is their meal ticket to remaining competitive. This applies to blue collar positions, too. After all, the days of earning a high school diploma and carving out a decent-paying career in manufacturing are over — unless you keep abreast with the technology necessary to perform your work.

As we continue into 2022, take a long look at your skills. Are they where they need to be in order for you to get where you’d like to go? If you’re unsure, contact recruiting firms or people in positions you’d like to have. They’ll know what the market demands.

In interviews, employers will often ask what you’ve done to keep up your skills. How will you answer?

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!

Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-407-7306. For more information, go to www.goodwillnwnc.org/professional-center. Ask Randy about his weekly job-search talk show and about his two, free weekly LinkedIn webinars.