Randy Wooden: Should you take a bridge job?

Despite what we read and see in the news, the job market is still challenging for many people. Should you consider taking a “bridge” job? What are they? And what are some of the pros and cons of taking one?

Let’s begin with a definition. To me, a bridge job is one you take with the mindset it’s not what you’d really want to do, but it allows you to earn income while you continue to seek the job you really want.

We typically might think of only unemployed people taking a bridge job, but that’s not always the case. I’ve encountered many clients so burned out and miserable that they’ve walked away from a job, even if they haven’t yet secured their new, ideal job. Depending on their financial situation, they’ve taken a bridge job.

Let’s look at pros and cons of taking a bridge job.

Pros

Financial. The bills keep coming and won’t wait for you to land your ideal job.

Peace of mind and sense of worth. You’re still looking for your ideal job, but you’ll feel as though you’re contributing to society by working in some capacity.

Your resume might look better — or not. This one’s subjective. A quick glance at your resume might lead to the impression you’re a job hopper. If you leave off the bridge job, that employment gap might be perceived as a negative. If you add it to your resume, hopefully the employer will see you’re motivated to work to provide for you and those who may depend on your income.

Cons

Lack of time. Life is hectic to begin with. Will you have time to conduct a search? Sure, you can apply for work in the evenings, but what about networking and informational interviewing? Will your bridge job allow you the flexibility to go on interviews?

Perhaps consider working an evening job so your days will remain open.

Explaining during interviews. That’s a potentially difficult question for many people, especially since the interviewer will be concerned you’ll do the same to their company if hired.

I’d suggest you mention your desire to work, to provide income and that those factors trump not working. Be prepared to specify why the job for which you’re interviewing is the right fit for you, since you know they’re wondering.

As always, if you’d like assistance with your job search, our center’s services are free. Good luck!