Randy Wooden: Teamwork is alive and well

We’re getting very close to the time each year when I travel to North Myrtle Beach for my annual week of sand sculpting.
A handful of folks, each from a different city across the Southeast, make up our “team.” Our creations are elaborate, yet we do it for fun and not as part of any competition.
What does all that have to do with you if you’re in a job search?
Teamwork.
Here’s the back story …
John had been building small sculptures for many years. Twenty or so years ago, Ricky saw him laboring and offered to help. Together they were able to create something larger. Fast forward several years and I happened to see their work. I joined them and now we were able to create something even bigger and better. Over the years we’ve added Linda, Pat and many others — too many to mention — including some very young “helpers” who just love to be a part of something so big.
By everyone pitching in we’re able to create something vastly superior to what any single person could achieve. Each of us plays a primary role — I’ll share mine at the end of this column — but no one is above or beneath doing whatever is needed. Sound like something that might apply to your work life?
You bet. Let’s focus a bit on the interview process. An employer ideally wants a skilled worker who’s also a team player. How can you convey you’re a team player aside from simply saying you’re one? After all, anyone can claim they’re something.
Prepare your answer ahead of time. Cite an example or two of how you worked in partnership, perhaps across departmental lines, to resolve issues. Or, it could be something as simple as volunteering to jump in to take up the slack when your company was short-staffed. Remember to try to quantify your answer with dollar amounts, percentages, number of units, etc.
I often compare the job hunt to sports and dating. With sports, we practice in order to be ready to execute during the game or, in your case, the interview. Another key element in sports is teamwork.
A quarterback might get all the accolades, yet without his offensive line doing its job and without his receivers catching the ball, a quarterback won’t be successful. Sports provides a great metaphor for our work life.
My sand building role? While I’m not in the shape I was 13 years ago, I’m still in pretty good condition. I joke that four years of college and 30+ years as a professional have landed this great gig spending my vacation hauling countless five-gallon buckets of sea water, shoveling/raking tons of sand, and taking pictures for passers-by … all for no $$$. Maybe I’ll put it on my resume … “Hydration Engineer … Civil/Mechanical Engineer, Facilities Engineer, Marketing Director.” Hmmm … sounds good!
I’m the equivalent of the quarterback’s offensive line. Without my unsung work beginning at 6 a.m. each day, my friends who carve and paint the sculptures wouldn’t have the “canvas” upon which to create.
Whether you’re the lineman or the quarterback, realize you have a role to play … and don’t hesitate to seek out other ways you can help better your organization. Not only should your current employer hopefully appreciate it, but you know your next employer will value that quality as they weigh whether to hire you.
If you’re in a job search, our services are free. Contact me, and good luck!
Randy Wooden is a long-time Triad career consultant and director of Goodwill Industries of Northwest N.C.’s Professional Center. Contact him at rwooden@goodwillnwnc.org or 336-464-0516. Ask Randy Wooden about his weekly job search talk show and about his two, free weekly LinkedIn webinars.