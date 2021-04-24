Randy Wooden: The upcoming turnover tsunami

Fast forward to today. Vaccines are available. Most states, including North Carolina, have loosened some restrictions on gatherings and businesses. We are somewhat getting closer to “normal.”

What’s with this “tsunami”?

Surveys have pointed to a solid 50%+ of workers indicating they’ll actively look for work in 2021. In addition, roughly 25% say they’ll simply quit their current job to look for something better when they see companies ramping up to hire.

Wow! That’s a massive amount of turnover. Turnover comes with a cost, both in terms of recruiting/hiring/training replacements and the knowledge/experience leaving a company when that employee quits.

What’s driving this tsunami? For many, it’s burnout. The lack of work/life balance. Other factors include the lack of a raise or promotion. Others cite the lack of connectivity to their company’s culture. Many others feel the stress of having to deal with children learning remotely and having to care for others impacted by COVID, age or other health challenges.

Frankly, if you still had your main job through COVID, you hunkered down and kept it, since other jobs weren’t plentiful. But now … the tide is turning … so ...