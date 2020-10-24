Randy Wooden: Why do we work?

C’mon Randy, that’s a silly question. We work to earn money to pay for things we need and want.

But wait. There’s more to it. Let me explain. And, hopefully, you’ll recognize more about why you work.

Several weeks ago I shared my ‘why’ moment — the circumstances when I realized I was ‘meant’ to do the work I do. The ‘moment’ isn’t my emphasis today. Instead, let’s look at things from a broader perspective.

For those really struggling, I understand the need to grab anything you can to pay basic bills. Once you’ve regained your footing, here are five areas where many workers look for their job fulfillment.

1. Sense of purpose. Does our work help others? Have we made the community better? Basically, does my job matter to others?

2. Challenge. Not that we want to be constantly buried where we can never catch up, but many of us look for work which makes us think … makes us grow as a professional and as a person. We’d also like to see there’s an opportunity to earn a promotion, whether at our present employer, or by moving to another company.

3. Autonomy/ownership. Are we allowed the latitude to make decisions as to how we do our job? Micro-managers have sucked the life out of many workers.