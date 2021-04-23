RASCAL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Along with the warmer weather of spring and summer months, North Carolinians know anytime they are outdoors to keep an eye out for things that…
The Winston-Salem Police Department said it is aware of the threats, though none have involved Winston-Salem.
Forsyth County judge set bond for a Winston-Salem teenager at $200,000. The teenager, Alan Yair Benito-Oliva, is accused of shooting into a house 30 minutes before four of his co-defendants are alleged to have killed Glenn High School senior Jumil Dewann Robertson.
A Winston-Salem woman woman has not been seen since Tuesday morning when she stepped onto a bus on Old Vineyard Road.
Dear Amy: I’m holding on to a longtime family friend’s secret, and it’s very upsetting.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools favors legislation allowing the school year to start one to two weeks earlier than currently allowed by state law.
However, with many summer-school initiatives already set in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the system said it would take a pass on 2021-22.
Fatal shooting of Daunte Wright raises new questions about how traffic stops can lead to deadly results, especially for Black people, experts say.
When Daunte Wright was killed Sunday by a police officer in Brooklyn Center, Minn., Anthony Cottrell had a flashback.
A recap of North Davidson’s 40-14 victory over Canton Pisgah in the high school football playoffs.
Her daughter is OK - thank God- but seeing a mother's nightmare unfold in front of her eyes makes Amy Jones ask questions about what is required to operate an ice-cream truck in city limits. Some basic safety rules seem like common sense.
Winston-Salem City Council apologizes for slavery and discrimination against Black people. It also calls for a study of reparations.
The Winston-Salem City Council has approved a resolution apologizing for the city's role in slavery and discrimination against Black people. The city also apologized for participating in urban renewal projects that had negative effects on Black businesses and neighborhoods.