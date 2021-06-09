Rasheed Barber, Carver High

Dear Pandemic Class of 2021!

On June 5, 2021, we celebrate not just with ourselves, but with out loved ones who are here and the loved ones we may have lost along the way.

2020 was a tough year, and we endured countless hardships and faced many obstacles in our paths! COVID-19 tried to takes us down, but with God, our parents/caregivers and determined staff from Carver, we made it to the finish line.

For all of you, as you hang your cap and gown up and take your tassels down and diplomas home, remember this: the value of that diploma depends on how much effort you put into your education and what you do with it as you go on.

Use it. Take advantage of what it offers. Statistics show that your high school diploma is your passport to higher places and protection against difficult economic times.

Take those experiences with you as you leave here today. And do well wherever you go and in whatever you do. You've earned your diploma. Use it well.

Congratulations again to each of you. And give yourself a round of applause because WE MADE IT!

Educationally yours,

Rasheed Barber, senior class president, Carver High School