RB Tate Carney

6-0, 210, senior, Davie County

Carney’s numbers weren’t quite as good as in the spring season, when he was the All-Area Offensive Player of the Year, but that’s because defenses were keying on him and that opened up the passing game. … Had 1,194 yards rushing and 312 yards receiving, with 22 total touchdowns, for a War Eagles team that went 6-5 and reached the Class 4-A playoffs. … Four-time all-conference selection. … All-Area during the spring season. … Will continue his football career at Wake Forest.