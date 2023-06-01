January 27, 1948 May 28, 2023

YADKINVILLE-Larry Grant Reavis, 75, of Yadkinville, N.C. passed away Sunday, May 28, 2023. He was born January 27, 1948 in Winston-Salem, N.C. to the late Clyde Grant "Chunky" Reavis and Frances Harmon Reavis.

Larry graduated from Wake Forest University School of Law in 1973 and began his legal career with the Forsyth County District Attorney's office. April 1, 1977 he joined the practice of law with John Morrow. In 1986, he formed the law firm of Reavis and Thomas in Forsyth and Yadkin Counties. Then in 1996, he closed the Forsyth County office and Reavis, Thomas, and Poole was established in his hometown of Yadkinville. Here, he enjoyed his final years of practice until his retirement in 2017.

During Larry's career, he served on several boards and committees and proudly held the offices of President and Secretary of the Twenty-Third Judicial District Bar. He anonymously supported many community causes and youth programs.

He is survived by his wife and best friend, Tammy Driver Reavis; daughter, Lauren Reavis (Brian) Heller; granddaughter, Madalyn Elizabeth Heller, all of Yadkinville, N.C.; sisters, Jean Reavis Whitsett of Charlotte, N.C.; Rebecca Reavis (Tony) McCarson, and Lisa Reavis (Jim) Drum of Yadkinville, N.C.; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

A legend of his own making, Larry had an ardent passion for life. He was an avid golfer and always enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. On Christmas, his favorite holiday, many saw Larry dressed as Santa as he spread joy on Christmas Eve. As Larry would always say, "Every day's a holiday and every meal's a picnic".

A Celebration of Larry's Life will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, June 3, 2023 at the Yadkin County Agricultural Banquet Hall, 2051 Agricultural Way, Yadkinville, NC 27055. A reception will immediately follow the service. A register book will also be available for friends to sign during the day on Thursday and Friday at Gentry Family Funeral Service, 5108 US 601 Hwy, Yadkinville, NC 27055. For those unable to attend, The Celebration Service will be live streamed through the link on Larry's obituary page at www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be-made to Hands of Hope Medical Clinic, 320 W. Maple Street, Yadkinville, NC 27055 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville is serving the Reavis Family. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com.

GENTRY FAMILY FUNERAL SERVICE OF YADKINVILLE