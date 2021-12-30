Rebecca McKnight was a trailblazer who believed in the evolution of social studies in schools and more inclusive and diverse curriculum.

As the social studies director for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, McKnight helped update the State Board of Education’s social studies standards, particularly for children in kindergarten and first grade.

McKnight fought back against critics who resisted including less-flattering moments of American history and was adamant that children should see themselves in what they study at school. She advocated for the inclusion of more Black and Hispanic history, noting that these demographics make up two-thirds of the student population.

Touted by her peers touted as an outstanding educator and a humble leader, McKnight held various teaching and staff positions in the Guilford County school system, according to her obituary. McKnight — who earned a Master’s degree in Middle School Education at UNC-Greensboro — joined Winston Salem/Forsyth Schools four years ago.

A mother of two, she died at age 46 after a brief illness in April.